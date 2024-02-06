La Salle city meetings now recorded

La Salle Alderman Tom Ptak points out two cameras facing the La Salle City Council, a third is mounted behind him, ahead of the council meeting Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. La Salle City Council meetings are now being recorded – the cameras were rolling at a Monday test run – and Monday’s recording soon should be available for viewing. (Tom Collins)

La Salle City Council meetings now are being recorded – the cameras were rolling at a Monday test run – and Monday’s recording soon should be available for viewing.

La Salle officials have been trying to livestream meetings and they’re almost there. Finance Director John Duncan said the cameras and microphones are up and running but the city is trying to complete the next and final step of broadcasting the meetings in real time.

“The feed to YouTube isn’t working properly yet,” Duncan said.

The council hopes to livestream at its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, moved a day because that Monday falls on Presidents Day.

“A couple of glitches, but we’ll get there,” said Alderman Tom Ptak.

Separately, the city is buying new furnishings for its second floor. Duncan said new furniture “was not on our radar to do this year,” but water damage from the roof forced their hand.

The damaged furniture was not covered by insurance, Duncan said, though the flooring and drywall were. In any case, the $30,000 outlay (two bids for the city and police department) will be an upgrade from furnishings that Duncan described as “very dated – a hodgepodge of things thrown together.”

Finally, Carus Chemical is rebuilding and refurbishing after last year’s explosion.

The city council accepted a building inspector’s report for January 2024 showing total building permits issued with a total value of construction of $15.4 million. The vast majority of the work is at Carus.