Boys basketball: Bureau Valley-Hall to battle in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY - East meets West when Bureau Valley makes the cross-county trek to Hall High School for a Three Rivers East boys basketball battle tonight.

Hall will be recognizing its six seniors for Senior Night - Joseph Bacidore, Caleb Bickett, Max Bryant, Payton Dye, Gianna Guerrini and John Turnage.

The Red Devils check in at 10-14, 2-7 in the TRAC East. The Storm stand 14-13, but just 1-7 in the league.

Hall escaped with a 57-56 win in their last meeting at the Storm Cellar on Jan. 19.

The sophomore/JV tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.