February 06, 2024
BCR area girls basketball standings, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Camryn Driscoll shoots a jump shot against Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym.

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll shoots a jump shot against Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym. The TIgresses have clinched the TRAC East at 8-1 with a game remaining at Bureau Valley on Thursday. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County area girls basketball standings

BCR Teams
St. Bede (13-1 TCC)24-7
Princeton (8-1 TRAC East)18-8
Bureau Valley (5-4 TRAC East)14-12
Hall (7-3 TRAC East)13-15
Three Rivers EastConAll
Princeton8-118-8
Hall7-312-15
Bureau Valley5-414-12
Kewanee5-510-17
Newman4-613-15
Mendota0-105-22
Three Rivers WestConAll
Riverdale11-121-5
Monmouth-Roseville9-320-10
Sherrard8-416-12
Morrison7-518-12
Rockridge4-89-20
Erie-Prophetstown 3-911-13
Orion0-123-25
Tri-CountyConfAll
St. Bede13-124-7
Ottawa Marquette10-317-10
Midland8-417-10
Putnam County8-519-10
Seneca6-715-14
Roanoke-Benson5-96-22
Dwight3-1012-15
Henry-Senachwine0-127-17
Little TenConAll
Serena7-023-3
HBR4-117-11
Newark3-111-11
Earlville2-45-21
Somonauk-Leland2-36-20
Hiawatha1-58-22
IMSA0-41-13
Other area teamsW-L
Wethersfield (8-2 Lincoln Trail)23-4
Annawan (9-1 Lincoln Trail)23-5
Dixon (7-2) Big Northern)21-6
Amboy (4-5 NUCI)21-7
Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC)21-8
Ottawa (4-5 I8)15-12
Sterling (5-8 WB6)13-15
La Salle-Peru (2-7 I8)13-14
Rochelle (2-8 I8)11-16
Rock Falls (3-5 Big Northern)9-21
Geneseo (1-12 WB6)7-20
Stark County (1-9 Lincoln Trail)3-24
Fulton (1-7 NUIC)3-18
Streator (0-14 IC8)1-27