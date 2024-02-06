BCR area girls basketball standings, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Bureau County area girls basketball standings
|BCR Teams
|St. Bede (13-1 TCC)
|24-7
|Princeton (8-1 TRAC East)
|18-8
|Bureau Valley (5-4 TRAC East)
|14-12
|Hall (7-3 TRAC East)
|13-15
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Princeton
|8-1
|18-8
|Hall
|7-3
|12-15
|Bureau Valley
|5-4
|14-12
|Kewanee
|5-5
|10-17
|Newman
|4-6
|13-15
|Mendota
|0-10
|5-22
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Riverdale
|11-1
|21-5
|Monmouth-Roseville
|9-3
|20-10
|Sherrard
|8-4
|16-12
|Morrison
|7-5
|18-12
|Rockridge
|4-8
|9-20
|Erie-Prophetstown
|3-9
|11-13
|Orion
|0-12
|3-25
|Tri-County
|Conf
|All
|St. Bede
|13-1
|24-7
|Ottawa Marquette
|10-3
|17-10
|Midland
|8-4
|17-10
|Putnam County
|8-5
|19-10
|Seneca
|6-7
|15-14
|Roanoke-Benson
|5-9
|6-22
|Dwight
|3-10
|12-15
|Henry-Senachwine
|0-12
|7-17
|Little Ten
|Con
|All
|Serena
|7-0
|23-3
|HBR
|4-1
|17-11
|Newark
|3-1
|11-11
|Earlville
|2-4
|5-21
|Somonauk-Leland
|2-3
|6-20
|Hiawatha
|1-5
|8-22
|IMSA
|0-4
|1-13
|Other area teams
|W-L
|Wethersfield (8-2 Lincoln Trail)
|23-4
|Annawan (9-1 Lincoln Trail)
|23-5
|Dixon (7-2) Big Northern)
|21-6
|Amboy (4-5 NUCI)
|21-7
|Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC)
|21-8
|Ottawa (4-5 I8)
|15-12
|Sterling (5-8 WB6)
|13-15
|La Salle-Peru (2-7 I8)
|13-14
|Rochelle (2-8 I8)
|11-16
|Rock Falls (3-5 Big Northern)
|9-21
|Geneseo (1-12 WB6)
|7-20
|Stark County (1-9 Lincoln Trail)
|3-24
|Fulton (1-7 NUIC)
|3-18
|Streator (0-14 IC8)
|1-27