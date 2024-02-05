Putnam County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Putnam County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.
Aurora University
Jennifer Alvarado, of Granville; Melanie Trinidad, of Granville
Carthage College
Grace Condit, of Putnam
University of Dubuque
Dylan Croisant, of Hennepin
University of Iowa
Madelyn Dzierzynski, of Hennepin
Iowa State University
Benjamin Dennis Johll, of Granville; Eli Lucas Postula, of Mark; Daniel William Dugosh, of Putnam
Northern Illinois University
Dylan Zupec, of Granville; Abigail Thompson, of McNabb
Olivet Nazarene University
Emma Edens, of McNabb; Mackenzie Edens, of McNabb