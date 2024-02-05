Putnam County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Putnam County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester. (Pixabay)

The following Putnam County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.

Aurora University

Jennifer Alvarado, of Granville; Melanie Trinidad, of Granville

Carthage College

Grace Condit, of Putnam

University of Dubuque

Dylan Croisant, of Hennepin

University of Iowa

Madelyn Dzierzynski, of Hennepin

Iowa State University

Benjamin Dennis Johll, of Granville; Eli Lucas Postula, of Mark; Daniel William Dugosh, of Putnam

Northern Illinois University

Dylan Zupec, of Granville; Abigail Thompson, of McNabb

Olivet Nazarene University

Emma Edens, of McNabb; Mackenzie Edens, of McNabb