La Salle County YANA! contributes 30 new coats, gloves, hats to YSB

The La Salle County YANA! (You Are Not Alone) group, a non-partisan community organization, contributed more than 30 brand new coats, gloves and hats to the Youth Service Bureau of La Salle County. (Photo provided by Beth Findley Smith)

This initiative aims to support local children facing winter without adequate warmth.

YANA! Chairwoman Beth Findley Smith expressed her admiration for the impactful work of the YSB in uplifting the area’s children.

“The Youth Service Bureau plays a crucial role in our community, providing essential support to those in need,” Findley Smith said in a news release. “We are proud to collaborate with them and contribute to the well-being of our local children.”

YANA! is a non-partisan group dedicated to promoting education for increased civil and political involvement among community members. The donation to YSB reflects YANA!’s commitment to fostering a caring and engaged community, transcending political affiliations for the greater good, the organization said in a news release.

YANA! hosts regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica. All community members are welcome to attend and participate.

For further information, contact Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.