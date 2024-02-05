June 3 trial set in fatal Interstate 80 crash near Marseilles

A Sterling man will stand trial June 3 on a DUI charge related to a crash that killed a Leland woman last summer on Interstate 80. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Joshua Muntean, 48, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court with La Salle defense attorney Doug Kramarsic and entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated DUI. The charge is a Class 2 felony with an extended sentencing range of three to 14 years and a limited shot at probation.

Muntean also is charged with operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ordered Muntean to return to court May 23 for a motions hearing.

According to court records, Muntean is alleged to have driven a Mack truck while under the influence of a drug or drugs on Aug. 18, 2023, near Marseilles. The resulting crash killed Joyce A. Riskedal, 54, of Leland, whose sport-utility vehicle collided with Muntean’s semi and a second vehicle before her SUV overturned.

The filing of the felony charge comes about five months after the crash, which is not uncommon in drug-related fatalities. Investigators can wait weeks or longer for accident reconstructions and for laboratory results showing intoxication.