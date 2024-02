Lonna Nauman’s Abraham Lincoln collection is on display at the Hennepin library through February. Pictures, books, notecards and plates, among other items are on display. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Putnam County Public Library District has an Abraham Lincoln collection on display at its Hennepin headquarters, 214 N. Fourth St.

Lonna Nauman’s Lincoln collection is on display through February. Pictures, books, notecards and plates, among other items are on display. This collection will be open to the public.

Collectors interested in creating a display at the Hennepin Library can email Matt Miller at mmiller@putnamcountylibrary.org.

