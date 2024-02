Eighth graders at Grand Ridge Grade School competed Jan. 31, 2024, in a science fair. The school recognized those moving to the regional competition March 16 at Newark Community High School. John Lukach, Hunter Nettleingham, Alex Reed, Weston McCormick, Reid Simmons, Gunner Stevens, Kieran Black, Bella Fisher and Remington Rinker will be going to the regionals. (Photo provided by Grand Ridge School)