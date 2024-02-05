Driver dies in Route 40 crash Friday in Bureau County

An 87-year-old motorist died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Route 40 in Bureau County, south of 1000 North Avenue.

The crash just after 2:30 a.m. Friday involved a Honda Odyssey and Dodge Ram, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honda was traveling southbound on Route 40 while the Dodge was traveling northbound, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Honda crossed over the center line and into the path of travel of the Dodge resulting in a head-on collision, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the other occupants of the Dodge were taken to OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, OSF St. Francis Medial Center in Peoria and OSF St. Clare in Princeton for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office. Stark County EMS, Buda Fire Department, Princeton EMS, Wyanet EMS, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.