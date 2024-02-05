Bureau County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Bureau County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.
Black Hawk College (Quad Cities campus)
High honors
Stefie Stodghill, of Buda; Haylee Schuchhardt-Krebs, of Mineral
Honors
Robert Rainford, of Princeton
Black Hawk College (East Campus)
High honors
Addison Hicks, of Buda; William Marshall, of Neponset; Morgan Wood, of Princeton; Courtney Miller, of Sheffield; Amy Novak, of Wyanet
Honors
Kathryn Gunning, of Neponset
Brescia University
Margaret Davis, of Princeton
Carthage College
Jessica Fisher, of Buda; Alaina Wasilewski, of Sheffield.
Cedarville University
Camryn York, of Sheffield; Brynn Hieronymus, of Princeton.
University of Dubuque
Emma Lundquist, of La Moille; Grady Thompson, of Princeton.
University of Iowa
Dylan Gross, of Princeton; Hannah Parente, of Ladd.
Iowa State University
Sean Michael Fitzpatrick, of Ohio; Jillian Cihocki, of Princeton; Matthew Thomas Cihocki, of Princeton; Claire Glaudel, of Walnut.
Loras College
Bennett Sierens, of Tiskilwa
McKendree University
Caden Brooks, of Princeton
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Abigail Draper, of Dalzell
Monmouth College
Emma Crofton, of Neponset; Mariah Hobson, of Princeton
Northern Illinois University
Jose Hurtado, of DePue; Bethany Lijewski, of Ladd; Devan Janssen, of Spring Valley; Maddison Gentry, of La Moille; Katie Follmer, of Ladd; Casen Cherry, of La Moille; Eli Parish, of Neponset; Sophia Rucinski, of Princeton; Kasara Evans, of Spring Valley
Olivet Nazarene University
Kaylee Dowda, of Princeton; Abigail Siri, of Walnut
University of Northern Colorado
Daniel Trone, of Princeton
Southeast Missouri State University
Chance Resetich, of Spring Valley
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Duncan Lawler, of Ladd; Kali Vassos, of Spring Valley