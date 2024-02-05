Bureau County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Bureau County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester. (Pixabay)

Black Hawk College (Quad Cities campus)

High honors

Stefie Stodghill, of Buda; Haylee Schuchhardt-Krebs, of Mineral

Honors

Robert Rainford, of Princeton

Black Hawk College (East Campus)

High honors

Addison Hicks, of Buda; William Marshall, of Neponset; Morgan Wood, of Princeton; Courtney Miller, of Sheffield; Amy Novak, of Wyanet

Honors

Kathryn Gunning, of Neponset

Brescia University

Margaret Davis, of Princeton

Carthage College

Jessica Fisher, of Buda; Alaina Wasilewski, of Sheffield.

Cedarville University

Camryn York, of Sheffield; Brynn Hieronymus, of Princeton.

University of Dubuque

Emma Lundquist, of La Moille; Grady Thompson, of Princeton.

University of Iowa

Dylan Gross, of Princeton; Hannah Parente, of Ladd.

Iowa State University

Sean Michael Fitzpatrick, of Ohio; Jillian Cihocki, of Princeton; Matthew Thomas Cihocki, of Princeton; Claire Glaudel, of Walnut.

Loras College

Bennett Sierens, of Tiskilwa

McKendree University

Caden Brooks, of Princeton

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Abigail Draper, of Dalzell

Monmouth College

Emma Crofton, of Neponset; Mariah Hobson, of Princeton

Northern Illinois University

Jose Hurtado, of DePue; Bethany Lijewski, of Ladd; Devan Janssen, of Spring Valley; Maddison Gentry, of La Moille; Katie Follmer, of Ladd; Casen Cherry, of La Moille; Eli Parish, of Neponset; Sophia Rucinski, of Princeton; Kasara Evans, of Spring Valley

Olivet Nazarene University

Kaylee Dowda, of Princeton; Abigail Siri, of Walnut

University of Northern Colorado

Daniel Trone, of Princeton

Southeast Missouri State University

Chance Resetich, of Spring Valley

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Duncan Lawler, of Ladd; Kali Vassos, of Spring Valley