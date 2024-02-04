Sandwich wins own wrestling regional; Marquette seventh-graders in IESA title game: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Sandwich wins own 1A regional: At the Class 1A Sandwich Regional held Saturday, the host Indians captured the team championship to move on to team dual sectionals and also sent 11 wrestlers on to the 1A Byron Individual Sectional.

Colten Stone (113 pounds), Cooper Corder (138) and Miles Corder (144) all went 3-0 to capture first place in their brackets. Ian Hawkins (150) went 2-0 in his weight class to add another Sandwich individual regional title.

Jack Forth (132) and Kaden Clevenger (175) had runner-up finishes for the Indians. Jacob Ross (106), Jakob Gruca (120), Wyatt Gregory (126), Sy Smith (157) and Kai Kern (165) all wrestled to thirds.

Marquette placed third as a team and is advancing five individuals on to Byron, including regional champion Beau Thompson (126 pounds), who went 2-0 with a pair of pinfall victories.

Scoring runner-up finishes for the Crusaders were Alex Schaefer (165), Reily Leifheit (157) and Koby Clark (113), while also advancing was Marquette third-placer Brysen Manley (144).

Sandwich finished atop the team standings with a 205.5, followed by Princeton’s 170 and Marquette’s 119.5.

Seneca 3rd at Wilmington: At the 1A Wilmington Regional, the Fighting Irish (136) placed third in the team standings behind champion Coal City (245.5) and Clifton Central (137.5) while sending six on to the 1A Hope Academy Individual Sectional next weekend.

Jeremy Gagnon (285 pounds), Chris Peura (215) and Gunner Varland (157) all fought to 3-0 records to claim their brackets’ individual titles.

Raiden Terry (106) and Nate Othon (15) fell in their championship matches to finish runners-up and advance. Placing third and moving on was Asher Hamby (175).

Girls bowling

Michael advances for Streator: At the Danville Regional held at Lincoln Lanes, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs placed sixth with a team score of 3,940 and saw sophomore Lily Michael move on to next Saturday’s Joliet West Sectional at Town & Country Lanes.

Michael marked an 898 series (168, 175 high games).

Madi Bedeker with a 794, Jenna Onasch with a 732 (151) and Lyla Gengler with a 705 also led Streator.

Dhuse, Hudkins move on for Ottawa: At the Sterling Regional contested at Blackhawk Lanes, the Pirates placed sixth in the team standings with a 4,833 and advanced a pair of rollers to next Saturday’s Sycamore Sectional at Mardi Gras Lanes.

Ottawa sophomore Lindy Dhuse rolling a 1,037 series and senior Dawn Hudkins marking a 1,006 made the cut for the Pirates.

La Salle-Peru won the team championship handily with a 5,875 led by MaKenzie Hamilton’s 1,253 and Kamryn Oscepinski’s 1,252.

Girls basketball

Serena 50, Marquette 48: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders put up a heck of a fight against the three-loss Huskers, but fell despite 24 points from Lilly Craig and a dozen courtesy of Kaitlyn Davis.

For Serena (22-3), Paisley Twait scored 15 points, Makayla McNally had 10, Macy Mahler scored eight and Kendall Whiteaker contributed six.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 54, Richmond-Burton 42: At Richmond, the visiting Indians (13-11 overall, 7-3 Kishwaukee River) earned the conference triumph led by a 17-point performance from Chance Lange.

Quinn Rome with 11 points and Simeion Harris with nine also paced Sandwich.

Marquette 60, Putnam Coounty 44: At R.M. Germano Gym in Granville, the visiting Crusaders scored the Tri-County Conference victory over the Panthers.

Marquette is now 18-7 on the season and 7-0 in the TCC.

Fieldcrest 42, Normal U-High 36: At Normal, the visiting Knights improved to 23-1 with the nonconference win.

Spearheading the Fieldcrest attack was Connor Reichman with 17 points.

Woodland 52, Dwight 43: At Dwight, the Warriors won this Route 17 rivalry battle to improve to 15-10 overall and 5-2 on the Tri-County Conference loop.

Junior forward Zandar Radke and sophomore guard Nolan Price led the Woodland offense with a dozen points apiece, followed by Nick Plesko (10) and Jonathan Moore (eight).

Serena 62, Morris 61: At Morris, the 1A state-ranked Huskers scored the road victory at Class 3A Morris to improve to 24-1.

Richie Armour scored 21 points, Carson Baker scored 17 and Tanner Faivre pitched in a dozen with eight assists for Serena.

IESA boys basketball

Marquette makes title game: At the IESA Class 7-1A State Tournament hosted by East Peoria Central Junior High, Marquette defeated previously unbeaten Cambridge 29-25 and then Augusta Southeastern 27-24 to move on to the IESA championship game Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. against West Lincoln-Broadwell.

Marquette’s 7s were led against Cambridge by Baron Hellman’s 15 points followed by eight from Tate Hopkins and three apiece courtesy of Noah Novotney and Bradyn Hermann. Against Southeastern, Hellman scored 20, Hopkins had 12, Hermann scored 10, Jerard Cooper put in nine and Novotney finished with five.