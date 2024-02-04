Letter: La Salle County Board member responds to Brian Dose’s letter on migrant policy

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to Brian Dose’s letter on migrants, published on Jan. 27. While I share Mr. Dose’s concerns about illegal immigration, I must express my disagreement with his criticism of the La Salle County Board’s actions and his sudden advocacy for humanitarian values. The La Salle County Board, passionate about adherence to the law, has engaged in multiple meetings with constructive dialogue on illegal immigration. Balancing short-term humanitarian concerns with residents’ safety remains a top priority.

Mr. Dose, as the chairman of the Finance Committee, had the opportunity to address the issue of homelessness and mental illness by putting the $150,000 proposal on the board’s Finance Committee agenda. Unfortunately, he did not take that step. It is essential to recognize blaming the entire County Board for inaction is misleading. The responsibility for bringing proposals lies with committee leaders, and in this case, Mr. Dose had the authority to initiate action.

It also is noteworthy Mr. Dose’s recent emphasis on humanitarian values coincides with his election campaign. Voters should scrutinize the facts and question the sincerity of these newfound values. Advocating for humanitarian causes should be a consistent commitment rather than a strategic move during an election season.

Regarding the issue of illegal immigration, I support La Salle County assisting migrants on a temporary emergency basis, with the understanding this assistance is provided only until transportation to a more suitable destination can be arranged. As La Salle County Board Chairman, I will help balance compassion with practicality, ensuring that our county plays a responsible role in addressing the immediate needs of migrants.

In conclusion, let us base our judgments on actions and consistency. As voters, we should critically examine the records and motivations of candidates to make informed decisions for the betterment of our community.

Sincerely,

Joe Oscepinski, Jr., of Peru

La Salle County Board Member