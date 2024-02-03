Putnam County churches release 2024 Wednesday Lenten schedule

The following is a schedule of Wednesday evening Lenten services by the Putnam County Churches (Photo provide)

The following is a schedule of Wednesday evening Lenten services by the Putnam County Churches: Granville United Church of Christ, County Line Lutheran, Emmaus Lutheran in McNabb, Magnolia United Methodist Church, Hennepin United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Church and Sacred Heart Church.

The overarching theme for the services this year is “Guided to the Cross.”

2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday services will be at Granville United Church of Christ

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: “Guided to Hope” service will be at County Line Lutheran Church with Pastor Phil preaching

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: “Guided to Love” service will be at Magnolia United Methodist Church with Pastor Ron preaching

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6: “Guided to Peace” service will be at Emmaus Lutheran Church with Chaplain Kent preaching

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13: “Guided to Trust” service will be at Hennepin United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark preaching

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: “Stations of the Cross” service will be at Sacred Heart Church with Father Pat.

Everyone is welcome at the Wednesday evening Lenten services.