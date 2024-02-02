Princeton High School jazz band to host Swing Dance on Feb. 16

The Princeton High School jazz band will host a Swing Dance on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Princeton Moose Lodge. The PHS jazz band invites you to come enjoy the sounds of classic swing music by the greats like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and more. (Photo provided by Princeton High School)

The Princeton High School jazz band will host a Swing Dance on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

The PHS jazz band invites the public to enjoy the sounds of classic swing music by the greats like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and more. There will be swing dance lessons led by Jane and Rodney Schomas followed by two sets of music, and desserts and refreshments will be served.

This event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to the PHS band. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with dance lessons at 7 p.m. and music beginning at 7:30 p.m.