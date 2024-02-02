Ottawa Visitors Center revives Midwest Morel Fest

The Midwest Morel Fest, once one of the most popular events in all of the Illinois Valley but discontinued when the COVID pandemic hit, will be returning this year when the Ottawa Visitors Center sponsors its revival on Saturday, May 4, in the Jordan block. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The morel fest is back.

The Midwest Morel Fest, once one of the most popular events in all of the Illinois Valley but discontinued when the COVID pandemic hit, will be returning this year when the Ottawa Visitors Center sponsors its revival on Saturday, May 4, in the Jordan block.

“People want this one back more than any other festival we’ve ever done,” said Ottawa Visitors Center tourism director Donna Reynolds. “The last few years we’d get so many phone calls, ‘Is it going to happen? Is it going to happen?’ The first phone call in 2024 wanted to know if the Morel Fest is going to happen. It’s just floored me the interest people have shown.

“We decided to see what we could do about that and now it’s coming back.”

There will be a botanical market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. where vendors will be able to sell fresh morels, but only after they are inspected and deemed safe by morel expert Tom Nauman and his associates. And, because it falls on the week before Mothers Day, there will be a crafters market as well.

But the main focus of the event, Reynolds said, is the educational hunt, led once again by Nauman, the man she refers excitedly to as “Mr. Mushroom.”

Owner and operator of Morel Mania, Inc. located in Magnolia since 1993 and a certified mushroom inspector in three states, Nauman will teach a class from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on what to look for on a morel hunt. Then, at 8:45 a.m., he and some fellow experts will take groups out by bus to hunt in wooded areas near Ottawa, with one guide assigned for every 15 to 20 people signed up.

Nauman, whose business year-round sells only dehydrated mushrooms, has been an integral part of the morel’s popularity in the area ever since the first festival back in 1996 in Magnolia. When the event got too big, it moved over to Henry for three years before it outgrew that venue, too.

After skipping 2010, Nauman was contacted by the Visitors Center and the fest was moved to Ottawa, where it thrived until the pandemic in 2019.

“I’m excited about it,” Nauman said. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls, too, wondering when it was coming back. I’m aging as we speak, but I’m still able to get around well enough to really enjoy this, to take people out into the woods, show them what to do and why … All we need is for Mother Nature to cooperate, but this is the right time of year.

“Mushroom hunting is 80% luck and 20% knowing how to get lucky,” he said with a chuckle. “The 80% is between you and karma. The other 20%, I can help with.”

Even if they’re judged safe, Nauman urges people who have never eaten morels to be cautious and just sample them at first because one in every 200 people is allergic, the same ration as with strawberries and radishes.

“A friend of mine says every mushroom is edible, some of them only once,” Nauman said. “I say some have enough nutrition to last you the rest of your life, which may be only eight hours.

“That’s the most important thing we do, the education. We stress morels, because once you know what a morel tastes like, you’ll know if it’s a true morel. To me, the flavor of other edible mushrooms is cardboard. Morels are steak. It has a wonderful woodsy taste that just can’t be matched.”

For more information about the event, see the Ottawa Visitors Center webpage at visitottawail.com, or for more about the classes or to make purchases, contact Nauman at 815-866-0319 or email at tom@morelmania.com.