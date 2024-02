St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St., Streator, will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at its Fellowship Hall. (Shaw Media file photo)

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St., Streator, will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at its Fellowship Hall.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 9 and younger and free for children 3 and younger for the 63rd annual Pancake Day. The building is wheelchair accessible.

Sausage will be sold in bulk or links for $6 per pound. Preorders for sausage can be made by calling Thrivent at 815-673-7273.