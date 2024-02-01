La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month honored for January 2024

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Students recognized this month were Miya Lynn Washkowiak, Madilyn Heinzeroth, Ella Gosnell, Faith Arkins, Nicole Derango, Jayda Irons, Aidan Harmon, Imani Hayden and Adrian Soto. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Miya Lynn Washkowiak, Madilyn Heinzeroth, Ella Gosnell, Faith Arkins, Nicole Derango, Jayda Irons, Aidan Harmon, Imani Hayden and Adrian Soto. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Derango also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Carus.