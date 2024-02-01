IVCC announces 196 Fall 2023 graduations

This fall, 196 students earned 251 degrees and certificates at Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

This fall, 196 students earned 251 degrees and certificates at Illinois Valley Community College.

Graduates are listed by hometown with their degrees or certificates. They are eligible to participate in the college’s spring commencement ceremony.

Arlington – David Fiocchi – Truck Driver Training

Blackstone – Jena Easton – Certified Nursing Assistant

Cherry – Gina Kramer, Associate in Arts; Michael Partipilo, CNA

Dalzell – Megan Rumler, TDT

DePue – Hector Madrigal, Associate in General Studies; Edith Quintana-Raya, Associate in Arts; Harmoni Smith, CNA; Hannah Ward, CNA

Earlville – Rachele Anderson, CNA; Carter Garbacz, Emergency Medical Technician; Alexander Hoelzer, AAS in Computer Networking Administration; Autumn Massier, TDT; Jennifer Risch, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Avery Strohm, Associate in Science; Dani Whittaker, AAS in Business Administration

El Paso – Kendall Loudon – TDT

Flanagan – Scott Schoener, TDT

Grand Ridge – Alexis McKinnie, AA

Granville – Thomas Gallup, AA and AS; Alexander Johll, TDT

Gridley – Aidan Killian, AA

Hennepin – Joshua Jessen, TDT

Henry – Michael Wealer, TDT; Julio Alcazar Velasco, Intermediate Gas Metal Welding (GMAW)

La Moille – Brooke Motter, CNA; Collette Motter, CNA

La Salle – Raul Alonso-Campos, Office Professional I; John Brady, TDT; Ryan Brady, TDT; Araceli Cervantes, CNA; Kaliyah Hunter, CNA; Curtis Kerchner, Industrial Electrician; John Lawrence, Basic Gas Metal Arc Welding; Amelia Lurz, CNA; Sierra Medina, AAS in Agronomy, AAS in Agricultural Business Management, Agriculture Studies, Cannabis Production, Advanced Cannabis Production; Mary Morse, Associate in Arts; Troy Opyd, Paramedic; Francisco Pereira, Associate in Science; Rebecca Peura, AAS in Dental Assisting; Christa Raiter, Associate in Arts; Christian Rossi, EMT; Joshua Stohr, TDT, Nakieta Urban, Associate in Science.

Ladd – Clayton Justi, TDT and Omar Pureco, Industrial Electrician

Leland – Jeremy Bolen, TDT

Lostant – Janet Martinez, CNA; Matthew Tondi, TDT Advanced Proficiency

Malden – Charles Smith, GTAW Welding and Mary Sommer, CNA

Mark – Aidan DeGroot, TDT Advanced Proficiency

Marseilles – Ashley Dresen, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2, ECE Gateways Credential Level 3; Keilevershon Horton, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Luke Kaminski, AAS in Marketing; Samantha Kielski, CNA; Amy Marek, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Sarah McAlpine, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Avery Rees, Basic Construction Welding, Advanced GMAW, Basic GMAW, Intermediate GMAW, Production Welding, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Basic SMAW, Intermediate SMAW; Bianca Reilly, CNA

Mazon – Derrick Hobbs, TMT

McNabb – Leena Dean, Associate in Science; Kyler McFadin, TDT

Mendota – Briana Avila, Associate in Arts; Sabrina Belmonte, Associate in Arts; Shelby Boege, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Jenny Brown, Associate in General Studies, Criminology; Ricardo Carbajal, Industrial Electrician; Isabella Caruso, Associate in Arts; Maricia Cocanour, Associate in General Studies; David Dye, EMT; Jaime Espinoza TDT; Bonnie Hall, Associate in Arts; Emma Kamin, Associate in Science, AAS in Welding Construction Technology, Advanced SMAW, Basic SMAW, Intermediate SMAW; Deborah Lengsfeld, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Edward Lopez TDT; Jonathan Quintana, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Miranda Roberts, CNA; Shawn Schwemlein, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Jessica Smith, EMT; Quenten Sondgeroth, EMT; Matthew Spayer, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Kyle Walzer, industrial Electrician

Neponset – Paul Rashid, TDT

Oglesby – Katherine Johnson, TDT; Tina Klahn, CNA; Bailey Meredith, CNA; Alexis Robbins, EMT; Lila Senica, CNA; Natalie Thome, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3; Jeff Zaragossa, TDT

Oswego – Tyler Walsh, Paramedic

Ottawa – Lauren Bangert, Paramedic; Patrick Bartley, CNA; Caleb Beck, Paramedic; Tristen Beck, Paramedic; Karrington Benson, Associate in General Studies; Christopher Binondo, TDT; Autumn Brown, CNA; Bereanna Carroll, EMT; Emma Cheli, Phlebotomy; Teeha Dabbs, CNA; Paige Donahue, CNA; Alejandra Espinoza, ECA Gateways Credential Level 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Cesar Espinoza, Associate in Arts; Austin Guerrero, TDT; Lindsay Hellman, Industrial Maintenance ; Emmalee Hill, CNA; Anthony Jefferson, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Michael Kaufman, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Corina Kolesar, CNA; Katlynn Kolesar, CNA; Patrick Kolesar, TDT; Brady Mitchell, Paramedic; Adrienne Ortega, CNA; Emily Rangel, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3; Michael Rausch, TDT; Taryn Ruhland, EMT; Maggie Stisser, AAS in Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential Level Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level Level 2 & 3; Paige Tayler, Associate in Science; Aaron Threadgill, Associate in Arts; Jessica Tongate, Associate in Science; Samantha Wallace, CNA; Kevin Weidemiller, TDT; Lisa Wojcik, Associate in Arts

Peru – Ivan Acosta, Associate in Arts; Natalie Boyd, Associate in Arts; Douglas Cass, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Nicolas Escatel Inostros, TDT; Jonas Francis, TDT; Josue Garcia, TDT; Meagen Gillan, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3; Kayla Guerra, AAS in Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Anna Hernandez, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2; Mya Hewitt, Associate in Arts; Alex Kosciewicz, EMT; Payton Piraino, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Maria Rodriguez, CNA; Grace Scolari, EMT; Bridgett Steinbach, CNA; Jennifer Taliani, TDT; Naudia Tellez, CNA; Alexander West, TDT Advanced Proficiency; James Zera, TDT

Pontiac – Amber Schmidt, CNA

Princeton – Abbey Calkins, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3; Bryant Corrie, TDT; Iszaiah Cruz-Miranda, AAS in Criminal Justic; Liam Duffin, Cannabis Production and Advanced Cannabis Production; Caitlyn Fiocchi, Associate in Arts; Rigoberto Mendez, Industrial Electrician; Christy Michael, Paramedic; Amanda Moore, CNA; Lannie Newberry, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level 2; Kailey Pennington, CNA

Seneca – Kelly Haynes, CNA; Christian Honn, Associate in Arts

Sheridan – Stephanie Baker, CNA; Gage Schnaedter, TDT

Spring Valley – Donald Billingsley, Industrial Maintenance; Luis Delao, TDT; Nash Doran, TDT; Julia Flanigan, CNA; Drake Garland, TDT; Alexandria Kinkin-Racicot, Associate in Science; Callie Meyer, Associate in Arts; Kurt Russell, TDT; Humberto Salazar, Associate in Arts and Associate in Science; Caleb Savitch AAS in Weldon Construction Technology, Advanced SMAW, Basic SMAW, Intermedia SMAW; Tarren Thomas, Associate in General Studies

Sterling – Brett Cooper, Basic GMAW

Streator – Maria Arevalo, CNA; Sergio Brown, TDT; Alexia Gullens, CNA; Anna Hoffmeyer, CNA; Jennifer Horton, ECE Gateways Credential Level 2 & 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential Level Level 2 & 3; Andrew Manter, TDT; MacKenzie Martin, CNA; Christopher Osborn, Associate in General Studies; Novella Razo, CNA; Franchesca Rodriguez, Associate in Arts and Associate in Science; Meghan Sebby, CNA

Sublette – Joel Stephenitch, TDT and Sara Strike, CNA

Sugar Grove – William Paris, TDT

Tiskilwa – Ian Kelly, TDT

Toluca – Nathan Junker, Industrial Maintenance

Tonica – Austin McElveen, Associate in Science

Troy Grove – Brandon Bice, Paramedic

Utica – Maxwell Colby, Associate in Science; Kirsten Low, Associate in Arts

Walnut – Dylan Macklin , EMT

Washington, Greg Whightsil, Associate in Engineering Technology

Wenona – Rosaura Alcazar, CNA

Wheaton – Dylan Kimak, Paramedic

Wyanet – Dane Desplinter, TDT