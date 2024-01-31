Peru library to begin construction Feb. 1

Patrons can expect a new “facelift” from the Peru library in about four weeks as construction is set to begin on the youth services wing on Feb. 1. (Provided photo)

Patrons can expect a new “facelift” from the Peru library in about four weeks as construction is set to begin on the youth services wing on Feb. 1.

During construction, the lower level of the library will not be accessible to the public. Morning programs, such as Books and Babies and Thursday Tots will take place upstairs in the teen services area. Books and Babies is 9:30 a.m. Mondays and 9:30 a.m. Thursday Tots. Brick Builders Club, Family Storytime and Evening Storytime will return after construction is completed.

Co-Director Emily Schaub said the library will have a small browsing collection upstairs in the teen area available, but the library is encouraging people to reach out and tell them what they want to read about or if the library has any specific titles.

“Once the construction crew leaves we can go pull books from the collection downstairs that evening,” she said. “But, we can’t do anything while they’re here.”

Schaub said it’s a priority to ensure everyone can still get books. The staff is doing everything to make the transition as easy as possible by creating themed bags.

“Just because we have construction doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t be able to read,” she said.

Schaub said the library has been saving up the funds for the project for “quite a while” and are expecting to spend a little more than $100,000 on the project.

“What started this was the flooring,” she said. “The flooring in the building is original. The building was built in 1985, and opened in 1986.”

The downstairs will be revamped to not only improve the appearance of the library but also assist with future programming.

“There’ll be carpet in the area where we do most of the children’s programming,” Schaub said. “We’ll have luxury vinyl in the space where we usually do crafts and in the meeting room.”

There will also be a new circulation desk and new cabinets for storage for staff to use for programming preparation, among other things.

After construction is complete, Schaub said the library will be able to provide a lot more programming downstairs.

“We used to do storytime upstairs but it disrupts some people who expect a library to be quiet,” she said. “And you’re trying to get [the kids] from upstairs to downstairs and still focus on what you’re talking about ... this is the activity we did and here is the craft that translates.”

Schaub said she looking forward to seeing the complete change coming following the construction.

“This is my childhood library,” she said. “I’m excited to continue bringing the library into the future. It’s going to be a lot brighter and I hope more welcoming. That’s our goal. I hope I can be there for some kids coming in for the first time.”

Patrons can place holds on the material through the PrairieCat app, through our online catalog, https://peru-prcat.na2.iiivega.com/, or by calling the library to request materials based on age, topic, or reading level. You can also use your valid Peru Library card at any of the local libraries if you need to browse.

If you need to update or apply for a library card, you can do so through the PrairieCat mobile app, or in person at the upstairs circulation desk. Library cards require a photo ID and mail such as a utility bill or bank statement with your Peru address.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.