Paisley Twait passes 1,000 points; Bulldogs score 20th win: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Galesburg 63, Serena 38: At Serena on Tuesday, the Huskers suffered just their second loss of the season against the powerhouse Silver Streaks, but did see senior Paisley Twait score a team-high 10 points to go with her five rebounds and four assists as she surpassed 1,000 points for her varsity career.

Gwyneth O’Connell’s nine points, eight from Jenna Setchell and six from Makayla McNally also led Serena, now 22-2 on the winter.

Morris 46, Ottawa 44: At Morris in a game both teams were missing regular starters, the visiting Pirates suffered the close Interstate 8 Conference defeat to fall to 13-11 overall, 4-4 in the I-8.

Boys basketball

Earlville 60, Newark 45: At the 105th Little Ten Conference Tournament held at Somonauk, the second-seeded Red Raiders (22-1) earned a date with Hinckley-Big Rock in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal – after top seed Serena vs. the host Bobcats – by dismissing the Norsemen.

Ryan Browder (nine rebounds, seven assists) and Griffin Cook (eight rebounds, four assists) each scored 16 points for Earlville. Adam Waite added 10 points and eight rebounds, with Trenton Fruit chipping in eight points and Oliver Munoz six.

Earlville's Ryan Browder

Hinckley-Big Rock 68, IMSA 52: At the 105th Little Ten Conference Tournament held at Somonauk, the third-seeded Royals advanced to face Earlville in Thursday’s semifinals.

Both Thursday and Friday, the Little Ten will have trophies on display dating back to the 1920s.

Fieldcrest 62, Ridgeview 28: At Colfax, Brady Ruestman scored 14 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

Jozia Johnson had 11 points for Fieldcrest (21-1), while Dallas Cook, Connor Reichman and Ed Lorton contributed nine points each.

GCMS 53, Flanagan-Cornell 49: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons were dealt the HOIC loss by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley despite leading at the close of the first three quarters, including 29-20 at the half and 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Brennan Edens scored 11 points for Flanagan-Cornell, with Logan Ruddy and Kesler Collins adding 10 apiece.

Streator 65, Peotone 27: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs (20-5, 9-0 ICE) secured their 20th win of the season – the earliest a Streator team has reached 20 since the mid-1960s – with the dominant Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph.

Streator led 16-6 after one quarter and 38-10 by halftime.

Leading the Bulldogs attack were Christian Benning (17 points) and Quinn Baker (11 points) in double figures, with Isaiah Weibel and Nolan Lukach scoring eight points apiece. Zander McCloskey pitched in seven.

Streator is scheduled back home at the Pops on Friday against its closest ICE Conference pursuer, Manteno.

Beecher 67, Seneca 43: At the Den in Beecher, the Fighting Irish fell to the 24-0, undefeated Bobcats.

Seneca slips to 18-9 with the nonconference loss.

Boys swimming

Morris 98, La Salle-Peru co-op 76: At Morris, Jonathan Neu won two individual events and swam on two winning relays.

Neu won the 50-meter freestyle (26.32 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (59.24).

He swam with Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery and Tucker Ditchfield to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:07.03) and teamed with Vince Wargo, Caleb Strand and Brian Lowery to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.01).

Chris Lowery, Wargo, Strand and Ditchfield won the 400 freestyle relay (4:27.11).

Other winners for L-P were Brian Lowery in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.9), Ditchfield in the 400 freestyle (4:53.04) and Chris Lowery in the 100 backstroke (1:10.02).

Girls bowling

Streator 1,945, Lisle 1,713: At Lisle, the visiting Bowlin’ Bulldogs secured the win led by a 491 series (187 high game) off the hands of Lily Michael.

Madi Bedeker’s 370 (149), Lyla Gengler’s 359 (149) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn’s 350 (151) also led Streator.