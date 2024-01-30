Princeton man charged with dissemination

A Princeton man was charged with five felony counts for possessing and disseminating lewd images, Illinois State Police said Tuesday.

Dawson R. Michael, 23, is charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, and two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

On Oct. 24, state police agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Hidden Lake Drive in Princeton and seized “evidence of child pornography.”

On Jan. 25, the Bureau County State’s Attorney approved the above charges against Michael and an arrest warrant was signed. Monday, Michael was taken into custody and transported to the Bureau County Jail. No further information will be disseminated, police said.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/. For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.