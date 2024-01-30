Marquette Academy slips past Putnam County for T-CC victory :The Times Area Roundup for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Girls basketball

Marquette Academy 43, Putnam County 40: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders (16-8) picked up the Tri-County Conference victory over the Panthers.

Lilly Craig led the way for Marquette with 19 points and six rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis had 13 points, while Avery Durdan had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Manteno 41, Streator 14: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs (1-25, 0-12) shot just 16% from the field and dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the Panthers on senior night.

Senior Mina James led Streator with six points, with Maiya Lansford adding four, and Joey Puetz and Ava Gwaltney two apiece.

Serena 53, Earlville 18: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 21-2 overall and 5-0 in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Red Raiders.

Jenna Setchell had 13 points, five steals and two assists to pace Serena. Gwynth O’Connell (six rebounds, four assists) and Makayla McNally each added 10 points, while Paisley Twait posted seven points, three rebounds and six assists.

Plano 43, Sandwich 32: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to the rival Reapers despite nine points and five steals from Hannah Treptow.

Fieldcrest 59, Ridgeview 45: At Colfax, the Knights improved to 20-7 on the season with the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the Mustangs.

Kaitlyn White fired in 22 points for Fieldcrest, with Macy Gochanour adding 15 points, Aliah Celis eight points and Pru Mangan six points.

Boys basketball

Serena 84, DePue 32: At Somonauk, the top-seeded Huskers (21-1) raced to leads of 27-3 after the first quarter and 45-8 at halftime in the quarterfinal win over the No. 9-seeded Little Giants at the 105th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Serena plays Somonauk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.

Somonauk 54, Indian Creek 41: At Somonauk, the No. 5-seeded Bobcats advanced in the LTC Tournament with the quarterfinal triumph over the No. 4-seeded Timberwolves.

Carson Bahrey poured in 23 points to lead Somonauk, which plays Serena at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.

Girls bowling

Streator 1,204, Mendota 1,186: At Mendota Elks Club, the Bulldogs earned the win over the host Trojans.

Madi Bedeker paced Streator with a 391 series and 141 high game. Following Bedeker were Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (387, 146), Lisa Lopez (357, 159), Lily Michael (357, 131), Lyla Gengler (327, 127) and Jenna Onasch (316, 127),

JV girls basketball

Manteno 44, Streator 14: At Pops Dale Gym, Morgan Kostal had six points and Caitlin Talty five for the Bulldogs in the loss to the Panthers.