Putnam County Rotary announces scholarship opportunities to seniors

Putnam County Rotary announced the availability of several scholarship opportunities for Putnam County High School seniors.

Each provides $500 toward college, vocational or other post-graduation educational expenses.

The club’s Knute Hammel Memorial Scholarship honors the memory of a member and past president whose own goal was to establish a scholarship for graduating seniors. Priority is given to students who demonstrate academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and participation in Interact or other avenues of community service. Added consideration is given to qualified students intending to attend Illinois Valley Community College in graphic arts or business, reflecting Knute Hammel’s own professional achievements.

The club’s Bill Klein Memorial Scholarship honors the memory of a member and past president who “fought the odds,” and persevered to become a successful businessman while also tirelessly serving our community. This award is given to a student who demonstrates those same qualities of determination and personal drive demonstrated by the scholarship’s namesake. Priority is given to qualified students anticipating expenses for college or vocational education. Added consideration is given to students having participated in Interact or other avenues of community service.

Rotary’s Vocational Service Award recognizes the year’s most successful and educationally rewarding employer-employee co-op program participant. Both the student and the employer are recognized.

The club’s Dan Ramirez Memorial Scholarship Award honors the memory of fellow member and consummate volunteer Dan Ramirez, who died in a single-car accident on in 2022. The new scholarship favors seniors intending to advance their education in the field of internet technology, who have participated in community service, either as members of PCHS Interact or otherwise. Previous recipients may apply for continuing support.

Putnam County Rotary also assists in advertising scholarships available through Tri-County Opportunities Council, on the board of which the club is represented by two of its members. Area-wide, the agency offers 12 scholarships of up to $1,250 each to income-eligible students, with consideration given to those pursuing high-demand careers, and to racial or ethnic minorities. Previous recipients may apply for continuing support.

Applications are available through the office of PCHS Guidance Counselor Tyler Ellena. Application deadlines are set by that office.

In addition to these scholarships, Rotary International also offers scholarships for advanced college studies for college graduates pursuing advanced degrees in literacy, women and child health, disease prevention, water and sanitation, vocational independence and local or world peace and conflict resolution.

Rotary is an international service organization that brings together community leaders and volunteers who exchange ideas and take action, making a difference both locally and globally. Rotary projects include youth leadership development, global peace initiatives and humanitarian relief.

For further information see PCHS Guidance Counselor Tyler Ellena or contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com. Go to https://sites.google.com/site/putnamcountyrotaryclub/home or https://www.facebook.com/PutnamCountyRotary/ for more information on the Rotary.