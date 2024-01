Boys basketball: Little Ten Tournament update, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

The Little Ten Conference boys basketball tournament has been held every year since 1920. It is the longest running tournament in the state. Here’s an update of this year’s tournament at Somonauk

Saturday’s games

#9 DePue 65, #8 Hiawatha 59

#7 Newark 58, #10 LaMoille 30

#6 IMSA 55, #11 Leland 21

Monday’s games

Game 4 - #1 Serena vs. #9 DePue, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - #4 Indian Creek vs. #5 Somonauk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Game 6 - #2 Earlville vs. #7 Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 - #3 HBR vs. #6 IMSA, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 8 - losers 4-5, 5:30 p.m. (at Middle School)

Game 9 - winners 4-5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 - losers 6-7, 5:30 p.m. (at Middle School)

Game 11 - winners 6-7, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation finals - winners 8-10, 5 p.m.

Third place - losers 9-11 6:30 p.m.

Title - winners 9-11, 7 p.m.