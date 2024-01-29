Austin Granby represents Illinois at annual national Farm Bureau convention

llinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Discussion Meet Winner Austin Granby (center) of Grundy County, also a La Salle County business owner, accepts the state award from former IFB President Richard Guebert Jr. (left) and COUNTRY Financial CEO Jim Jacobs on stage during the organization’s annual meeting Dec. 3, 2023, in Chicago. Austin Granby, of Grundy County, represented Illinois in the 2023 Young Leaders and county Farm Bureaus Discussion Meet in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo provided by Catrina Rawson)

Austin Granby, of Grundy County, represented Illinois in the 2023 Young Leaders and county Farm Bureaus Discussion Meet held Jan. 19-24 during the 105th American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting in which active discussion and participation are expected. Participants are evaluated on their ability to exchange ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Granby advanced to the Sweet 16 round during the meet in which nearly 40 farmers across the nation competed.

Granby operates a wedding decoration rental business with his wife, Kelsey. The couple is in the process of building a wedding venue in Grand Ridge in La Salle County. During the week, Granby is a truck driver. Growing up, his family ran a horticulture greenhouse and raised ornamental plants and vegetables for big box stores and landscapers.