Thrush wins regional wrestling title; Ottawa and Streator boys hoops both fall: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls wrestling

At the Minooka Regional held Friday and Saturday, Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush went a perfect 3-0, including a pinfall victory in 2 minutes, 56 seconds over Sycamore’s Jasmine Enriquez in the 235-pound title bout at the Minooka Regional on Saturday to advance to next week’s sectional at Geneseo. Thrush reached the championship with a pair of pins over Kaneland’s Carly Duffing (in 1:34) and Minooka’s Peyton Kuetlzo (in 1:56).

The Pirates’ Ava Weatherford also advanced to sectionals after going 3-1 and finishing third at 130. Ottawa’s Ciara Bolf (110) and Val Munoz (115) each posted a win at the event.

Streator also had a pair of wrestlers advance from Minooka. Lily Gwaltney (105) went 2-2 and finished fifth, while Payton Henson went 3-3 and finished sixth. Also for the Bulldogs, Addison Yacko (110) went 2-2, Alivya Onasch (120) 1-1 and Lexy Jensen (235) 1-2.

Seneca’s Sammie Greisen (130) advanced after going 2-2 and finishing fourth, while Kyra Wood (190) went 2-2 but failed to advance.

Sandwich’s Ashlyn Strenz (110) and Norah Vick (100) are moving on, Strenz going 3-1 and finishing second, and Vick going 2-2 and finishing fourth. Zamelie Lesko (115) went 1-2 and Jazmin Rios (145) 2-2 for the Indians.

Somonauk’s Rylie Donahue moved on to next week’s sectional after finishing fourth, going 4-2 at 125.

Boys wrestling

Seneca wins Chicagoland Prairie championship: At the Chicagoland Prairie Football League’s wrestling tournament, the Fighting Irish finished 5-0 on the day to win the league’s inaugural title after rolling to wins over Westmont (60-12), Walther Christian (60-18), Elmwood Park (66-15), St. Bede Academy (69-11) and Marquette (54-24).

The Irish were led by 5-0 individual performances by Raiden Terry (106), Nate Othon (150), Asher Hamby (175), Landen Venecia (190), Chris Peura (215) and Jeremy Gagnon (285). Seneca, which closed out its regular-season dual record at 24-7, also had 4-1 individual records by Ryker Terry (132) and Gunner Varland at (157). The Irish closed out their regular season with a dual record of 24-7.

Marquette’s Koby Clark (113), Beau Thompson (126), Bryson Manley (144), Reily Leifheit (157) and Alex Schaefer (165) had wins in the title dual against Seneca.

Oregon 48, Sandwich 31; Morrison 54, Sandwich 24: At Oregon, the Indians fell to both the host Hawks and Mustangs.

Cooper Corder (138) and Miles Corder (144/150) each recorded a pair of wins on the triangular, while Jack Forth (132), Sy Smith (157) and Kaden Clevenger (175) each had a single victory.

Boys basketball

Rochelle 80, Ottawa 70: At Rochelle, the host Hubs outscored the Pirates 46-27 in the second half to claim the Interstate 8 Conference win.

Cooper Knoll led Ottawa (9-9, 3-4) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Keevon Peterson added 18 points, while Huston Hart (five rebounds, three assists) and Kyler Araujo (four rebounds, three assists) chipped in 10 points each.

Washington 49, Streator 47: At Washington, the Bulldogs dropped to 19-5 on the season with a loss to Panthers that came down to the final possession.

Streator trailed 25-20 at the half.

Midland 42, Woodland 41: At Granville, the No. 3-seeded Warriors led 18-4 after the first quarter and 21-9 at halftime of the third-place game of the 97th Tri-County Conference Tournament before the No. 4-seeded Timberwolves came back to grab the win.

All-tournament selection Nick Plesko (nine rebounds) and Tucker Hill (four 3s) each posted 12 points for Woodland, while Jonathan Moore added nine points and nine rebounds.

Newark 58, LaMoille 30: At Somonauk, the No. 7-seeded Norsemen defeated the No. 10 Lions to advance to Tuesday quarterfinal game against No. 2 Earlville at 5:30 p.m. in the 105th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Flanagan-Cornell 55, Herscher 30: At Kankakee, the Falcons took Woodland’s spot due to the Warriors’ conference tournament obligations and rolled past the Tigers at the Kankakee-Herscher Shootout.

Kesler Collins led F-C with 17 points, while Seth Jones added 10 points and Brennan Edens eight points.

Fieldcrest 59, Prairie Central 51: At Fairbury, Jozia Johnson scored 21 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory over the Hawks.

Connor Reichman and Brady Ruestman contributed 11 points each for Fieldcrest (20-1).

Girls bowling

Streator places 12th at Dixon: The Lady Bulldogs posted a team score of 4,169 to place 12th at the Dixon Invitational at Plum Hollow Family Center.

Madi Bedeker led Streator with a 961 six-game series, including a 179 high game, followed by Lily Michael (873, 168), Lyla Gengler (828, 162), Lisa Lopez (753, 154) and Jenna Onasch (674, 161).

Girls basketball

Marquette 77, Alden-Hebron 42: At Bader Gymnasium, Lilly Craig had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the victory over the Giants.

Kaitlyn Davis had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, Avery Durdan 15 points and Chloe Larson 13 points for MA.

Serena 52, IMSA 21: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 20-2 overall and 4-0 in the LTC with the win over the Titans.

Makayla McNally led Serena with 18 points. Jenna Setchell added 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Macy Mahler chipped in eight points, and Paisley Twait seven points, three rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.

Fieldcrest 50, Lexington 45: At Minonk, Macy Gochanour scored 20 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Minutemen.

Kaitlin White contributed 15 points for Fieldcrest (19-7).