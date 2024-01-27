IVCC opens annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Writing Contest

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2024 IVCC Annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Writing Contest is now open. (Scott Anderson)

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Writing Contest is now open.

The annual contest invites all IVCC students to submit written entries in any format (essay, poetry, short story, etc.) that address or share the student’s experience with any aspect of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Submissions that articulate the peaceful messages of Mahatma Ghandi and/or Martin Luther King Jr. may also be considered for a statewide contest.

The student selected as the winner at IVCC will receive $100, with second place winning $75 and third place winning $50. There is an additional prize for the statewide contest.

All currently enrolled full- or part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays should be submitted as an attachment to the president at tracy_morris@ivcc.edu. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 23.

The winning essay that best meets the criteria listed above will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest.

For information, call the president’s office at 815-224-0404 or email tracy_morris@ivcc.edu.