BCR Sports Photos out of the Past: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

The Indian Valley Conference Tournament was a staple of the boys basketball seasons for many years, playing at venerable Bollman Fieldhouse in New Bedford.

The Tiskilwa Indians won their share of IVC tournaments, including this photo from the 1978-79 season, taken by the late BCR sports scribe Hugh Skinner.

The Indians beat the Manlius Red Devils in this game for the IVC championship.

Team members include cheerleaders Laurie Miller, Linda Cain, Laurie Weeks, Nancy Gustafson, Lori Hamilton and Mary Miller, Ted Anderson, the Indians mascot, and Bob Burdick, players Bob Prusator, Rick Gustafson, Ron Behrends, Jeff Smith, Don Behrends, Bill Senneff, Dave Compton, Steve Harmon, Todd Prusator and Mark Shull and coaches Bob Prusator and Denny Bull.