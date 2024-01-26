Marshall-Putnam County youth to attend 4-H summit in Washington

Nineteen teen leaders from across Illinois were chosen to represent Illinois 4-H, including Marshall-Putnam County youth Kiryn Schaer, at the Ignite by 4-H Summit on March 13-17 in Washington. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Nineteen teen leaders from across Illinois were chosen to represent Illinois 4-H, including Marshall-Putnam County youth Kiryn Schaer, at the Ignite by 4-H Summit scheduled March 13-17 in Washington.

Teens will experience four days of inspiring and engaging panels, respected speakers, workshop sessions, entertainment and creating amazing connections. The event was previously held as four different summits, but this was the inaugural year as a super summit, combining STEM, Agriscience, Healthy Living and Emotional Well-Being interest tracks. Schaer will represent the delegation through the agriculture track.

Youth will be able to form connections with fellow state delegates as well as new national connections.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends, while also learning more about agriculture and stem and how it affects us daily,” Schaer said. “I applied for Ignite 4-H conference because I knew it would be a great opportunity to meet and connect with new people from all over. I also wanted the chance to learn even more about agriculture, STEM and healthy living while working with others. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to go and learn more about 4-H and agriculture with others from across the nation.”

Youth will explore exciting career paths and create an actionable plan to help foster real change in their communities. The high-impact programming will include speakers featuring national experts and leaders with opportunities to hone their leadership skills while building connections with teens from across the country.