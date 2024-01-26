Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus in Princeton donates $2,100 to Gateway Services

Jeff Peacock (right) and Deacon John Murphy of the Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus Council 5591 in Princeton presented checks totaling $2,100 to Tracy Wright (middle), CEO of Gateway Services. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Jeff Peacock and Deacon John Murphy of the Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus Council 5591 in Princeton presented checks totaling $2,100 to Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services.

Funds were raised through the annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

“We’d like to thank the Princeton Knights of Columbus volunteers and everyone in the local communities that support our Tootsie Roll program,” said Peacock, organizer of this year’s drive.

Wright said the funds will go to services and support for the about 200 people served by Gateway.

“We absolutely appreciate the efforts of our local Knights of Columbus Council,” Wright said. “They truly make a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Gateway Services was established in 1970, the same year the first Tootsie Roll Drive occurred in Chicago. Services are provided for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. To learn more, visit www.gateway-services.org or find them on Facebook.