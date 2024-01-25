Ottawa native Steve Brusatte to work on next ‘Jurassic World’ movie

Ottawa native and paleontologist Steve Brusatte again will share his expertise for a new “Jurassic World” movie.

Brusatte posted Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, a new “Jurassic World” film was in the works.

“It’s happening. The reports are true. A new @JurassicWorld film is in the works! And I’ll be back as a consultant, helping the moviemakers get a pulse on what we really know about dinosaurs,” Brusatte wrote on X.

Brusatte served as the advising paleontologist on the set of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

He credited his 2018 book “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World,” a New York Times bestseller, for making it happen. His book was released about a month or so before “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Brusatte told Shaw Local News Network in July 2022 he was a big fan of “Jurassic Park,” but it wasn’t an accurate depiction of dinosaurs. With his help on the set, dinosaurs were given feathers, among other more realistic characteristics.

Brusatte has since written “The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us.”