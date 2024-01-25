Meet the 5 who want Lance Yednock’s seat

Candidates for the 76th District (from left) Murri Briel, Crystal Loughran, Carolyn Zasada, Liz Bishop and Cohen Barnes attend a candidate forum on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

All five vying for state representative of the 76th District pledge to make life easier for taxpayers, uphold the state’s pension obligation and to be civil with those on the other side of the aisle.

But the five seeking to replace state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, who opted not to seek reelection, come from different walks of life. At a candidates forum Wednesday at Illinois Valley Community College, some expressed divergent views on how to alleviate the tax burden on Illinois residents.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Candidates for the 76th District (from left) Murri Briel, Crystal Loughran, Carolyn Zasada, Liz Bishop and Cohen Barnes attend a candidate forum on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Crystal Loughran and Liz Bishop are vying for the Republican nomination and both are political newcomers who trumpet their allegiances to constituents rather than special interest.

On the Democratic ballot are a Yednock aide and two elected officials. Amy “Murri” Briel worked for Yednock and has his endorsement. Cohen Barnes is DeKalb’s mayor and Carolyn Zasada is a member of the DeKalb City Council.

Here are snapshots of the candidates, listed in alphabetical order, and key points from their platforms.

Amy ‘Murri’ Briel

What to know: Democrat, chief of staff to Yednock, married mother of three

Key points:

Supports current pension reforms aimed at “chipping away” at funding shortfall, coupled with spending controls

Wants to incentivize large employers to meet the childcare shortage by providing in-house daycare or pay a fee to fund offsite care

Proposes empowering the Office of the State Fire Marshal to more closely monitor hazardous materials compliance to streamline responses to events such as the Carus explosion

Quote: “For the last year and a half, I have worked in every part of this district. It’s a very large and very diverse area. I have had the pleasure of working with people in every part of this district.”

Cohen Barnes

What to know: Democrat, mayor of DeKalb, entrepreneur, former U.S. Army

Key points:

Not opposed to the SAFE-T Act in principle -- “Was it perfect? No” -- insofar as it addressed the marginalized

Cites experience in driving economic development and lowering taxes in DeKalb

Gun owner and enthusiast who supports responsible ownership but wants to keep firearms “out of the wrong hands.”

Quote: “Mayor is a non-partisan election. I was elected by the people – everybody – which means I have to represent everyone in the city of DeKalb.”

Liz Bishop

What to know: Republican newcomer, La Salle resident, lengthy record in art and education, experience in banking and finance

Key points:

Cites her civic work with officials from both parties and to promote civility

Seeks tax reform to alleviate burdens on family farms

Endorsed by Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, enjoyed working relationship with Yednock

Quote: “I believe our state and this nation are at a crossroads. The current majority have given us policies we cannot accept. The residents of this district deserve honest, effective, common sense representation in Springfield.”

Crystal Loughran

What to know: Republican, educator, Peru resident.

Supports pension reform in part by opposing pensions to short-term and part-time workers and ferreting out nepotism

Calls for a “forensic audit” into causes behind the Peru and Spring Valley hospital closures

Supports term limits and pledged to serve no more than three terms of office

Quote: “I’m not a politician. I’m a grassroots conservative.”

Carolyn Zasada

What to know: Democrat, realtor, former U.S. Marine Corps, five years’ service on the DeKalb City Council

Favors a “fair tax” capping income taxes at 4.95% for incomes under $250,000, which would generate $3.4 billion

Seeks better coordination with welcome centers to provide emergency shelter for migrants and asylum seekers

Proposes bureaucratic reforms to facilitate mental health care services and attract care workers

Quote: “I believe I’m the most strongly progressive candidate.”