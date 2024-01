Boys basketball: Tri-County Conference Tournament Update, Thursday, Jan. 25

Seneca's Paxton Giertz shoots a jump shot over St. Bede's Kaden Newman during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Putnam County High School. The top-seeded Irish will face No. 4 Midland in tonight's semifinals at 5:30 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

The semifinals are set for the 97th annual Tri-County Conference boys basketball tournament tonight at Putnam County High School in Granville.

No. 1 Seneca will face No. 4 Midland at 5:30 p.m. followed by No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Woodland at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games saw Midland beat No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 44-36 while Woodland toppled No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 51-46.

Tri-County brackets

Saturday’s games

No. 9 St. Bede 39, No. 8 Henry 35

No. 10 PC 66, No. 7 Dwight 60

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Seneca 66, No. 9 St. Bede 32

No. 2 Marquette 60, No. 10 PC 44

Wednesday’s games

No. 3 Woodland 44, No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 36

No. 4 Midland 51, No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 46

Thursday’s games

Game 7 - No. 1 Seneca vs. No. 4 Midland, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 - No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Woodland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 (consolation third) - No. 7 Dwight vs. No. 8 Henry, 5 p.m.

Game 10 - No. 9 St. Bede vs. No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11 - No. 10 Putnam County vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Consolation finals - winners 10-11, 5 p.m.

Third place - losers 7-8, 6:30 p.m.

Title - winners 7-8, 8 p.m.

