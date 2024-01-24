IVCC to offer all 14 virtual spring classes for $100

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is offering a chance to indulge your passion for history, film, gardening, wildlife and other topics and save money. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is offering a chance to indulge your passion for history, film, gardening, wildlife and other topics and save money.

As part of IVCC’s 100th anniversary celebration, individuals can register for all 14 virtual classes this spring for $100 or for individual classes at $19 each. Participate in six or more online live classes to save.

Enroll by calling the Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or online at ivcc.edu/enroll and choose Class ID: IVCC1924 to receive the discount.

Each online live classroom course is a single session, and the first one meets Jan. 24. All meet via Zoom. A meeting invite will be emailed within 24 hours before class begins. Participants need access to a computer with high-speed internet. A webcam and microphone are recommended but are not required.

The Lifelong Learning Program enrichment series is made possible through a collaboration between IVCC, College of DuPage, Harper College, Rock Valley College and Kankakee Community College. The classes are designed for students of any age.

For more information on the classes available, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/lifelonglearning/