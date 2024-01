A fire Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, between Tonica and Lostant on Route 251 has closed the highway and brought out several fire departments. (Tom Collins)

A cloud of smoke is billowing above Route 251 as it is closed in both directions between Lostant and Tonica for a fire at LSC Environmental Products.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene as a mutual aid box alarm system has been activated.

Shaw Local News Network will update the story once it gets more information on the fire.