January 23, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Bureau County Property Transfers: December 16-31, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse: (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 18, 2023

Darrell Wallace (POA) and Danielle Wallace to Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 1 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $75,000.

Jean and Terry Hochstatter to Carrie and Justin Mrowicki, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 100 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Vivian Breckenridge (decd), John Breckenridge, Mary Stieghorst and Barbara Vinyard to Victoria Nicholson, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bernabei’s Second Addition in Dalzell, $132,000.

Dec. 19, 2023

Janice Lauwers (tr), Janice Lauwers Trust, Charles Peterson (tr) and Charles Peterson Trust to JES Ladd Land 6 LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 22 in Hall Township, $2,171,400.

Henry and Linda Burt to Raquel Hermosillo Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Block 40 in Spring Valley, $42,500.

Elio Marandola to 712 Main LLC, warranty deed, Lot 8 and part of Lot 9 in Block 5 in North Addition in Princeton, $70,000.

Dec. 20, 2023

Clare Gonzalez to Jose Torres, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Selby Township and part of Section 31 in Hall Township, $324,750.

Kari Cissell to Cody Boers, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 9 in Ladd, $145,000.

Jeff and Liza GIllan to Armando Caleron, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 4 in Cherry, $90,000.

Dec. 22, 2023

David and Jacqueline Konrath to Mary and Steven Carls, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Arispie Township, $400,000.

Elizabeth and Stephen Michael to Rita and Todd Poruba, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Bryant’s Subdivision, PT SW, Sec. 21-16-9, in Princeton, $130,000.

Laura and Shawn DePauw to Kristen and Richard Bell, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 23 in Sheffield, $6,000.

Dec. 26, 2023

Jonathan Rosalez to Jacob Gibson, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $139,000.

Dec. 27, 2023

Jose Chavez to Noah Pinter, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 45 in Ladd, $115,000.

Raymond Bergonia (decd), R David Bergonia and Elva Bergonia to Ma P Arellano and Hector Hernandez Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 61 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $140,500.

Fieldstone Ltd., Ronald Gerken (tr) and Ronald Gerken Trust to Sauk Valley Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Fairfield Township, $873,000.

Kenneth Bohm (tr) and Doris Bohm Trust to Shannon Smallwood (tr) and Shannon Smallwood Trust, trustees’ deed, Lot 13 in Hidden Lake Subdivision, SW,. Sec. 17, in Princeton, $172,000.

Dec. 28, 2023

0Carol Shaw Cruthers, Thomas Shaw and Brenda Wrobleski (POA) to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 71 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $67,000.

0Gary Morton (tr) and Gary Morton Trust to Charles Gebeck, trustees’ deed, Lot 17 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $309,000.0

Dec. 29, 2023

Michael Maynard (tr) and Judith Nelson Revocable Trust to ACC Farms of Hennepin LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 7 in Walnut Township, $419,500.

0Richard Birkey and Kathleen McGrath to Kevin Blackwell, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Charter Hill Estates, Sec. 17-16-9, in Princeton, $385,000.

Cotter-Donovan LLC to Joshua and Vicki Merdian, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Wheatland Township, $1,250,560.

Berlin Mutual Insurance Co. to 30 W Century Drive LLC and Masote LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Princeton Business Plaza in Princeton, $25,000.