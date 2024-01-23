Bureau County Property Transfers: December 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse: (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 18, 2023

Darrell Wallace (POA) and Danielle Wallace to Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 1 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $75,000.

Jean and Terry Hochstatter to Carrie and Justin Mrowicki, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 100 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Vivian Breckenridge (decd), John Breckenridge, Mary Stieghorst and Barbara Vinyard to Victoria Nicholson, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bernabei’s Second Addition in Dalzell, $132,000.

Dec. 19, 2023

Janice Lauwers (tr), Janice Lauwers Trust, Charles Peterson (tr) and Charles Peterson Trust to JES Ladd Land 6 LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 22 in Hall Township, $2,171,400.

Henry and Linda Burt to Raquel Hermosillo Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Block 40 in Spring Valley, $42,500.

Elio Marandola to 712 Main LLC, warranty deed, Lot 8 and part of Lot 9 in Block 5 in North Addition in Princeton, $70,000.

Dec. 20, 2023

Clare Gonzalez to Jose Torres, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Selby Township and part of Section 31 in Hall Township, $324,750.

Kari Cissell to Cody Boers, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 9 in Ladd, $145,000.

Jeff and Liza GIllan to Armando Caleron, warranty deed, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 4 in Cherry, $90,000.

Dec. 22, 2023

David and Jacqueline Konrath to Mary and Steven Carls, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Arispie Township, $400,000.

Elizabeth and Stephen Michael to Rita and Todd Poruba, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Bryant’s Subdivision, PT SW, Sec. 21-16-9, in Princeton, $130,000.

Laura and Shawn DePauw to Kristen and Richard Bell, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 23 in Sheffield, $6,000.

Dec. 26, 2023

Jonathan Rosalez to Jacob Gibson, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $139,000.

Dec. 27, 2023

Jose Chavez to Noah Pinter, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 45 in Ladd, $115,000.

Raymond Bergonia (decd), R David Bergonia and Elva Bergonia to Ma P Arellano and Hector Hernandez Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 61 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $140,500.

Fieldstone Ltd., Ronald Gerken (tr) and Ronald Gerken Trust to Sauk Valley Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Fairfield Township, $873,000.

Kenneth Bohm (tr) and Doris Bohm Trust to Shannon Smallwood (tr) and Shannon Smallwood Trust, trustees’ deed, Lot 13 in Hidden Lake Subdivision, SW,. Sec. 17, in Princeton, $172,000.

Dec. 28, 2023

Carol Shaw Cruthers, Thomas Shaw and Brenda Wrobleski (POA) to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 71 in Dalzell's Third Addition in Spring Valley, $67,000.

Gary Morton (tr) and Gary Morton Trust to Charles Gebeck, trustees' deed, Lot 17 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $309,000.

Dec. 29, 2023

Michael Maynard (tr) and Judith Nelson Revocable Trust to ACC Farms of Hennepin LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 7 in Walnut Township, $419,500.

Richard Birkey and Kathleen McGrath to Kevin Blackwell, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Charter Hill Estates, Sec. 17-16-9, in Princeton, $385,000.

Cotter-Donovan LLC to Joshua and Vicki Merdian, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Wheatland Township, $1,250,560.

Berlin Mutual Insurance Co. to 30 W Century Drive LLC and Masote LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Princeton Business Plaza in Princeton, $25,000.