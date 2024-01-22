Leland fire victim identified by La Salle County Coroner’s Office

Leland school, 370 N. Main St., still is accepting monetary donations and gift cards. All donations will be distributed to families equally, the school district said. (Photo provided)

A 60-year-old Leland man died Saturday following a fire at 124 Railroad Ave., according to a news release Monday from the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Jeffrey M. Hacker died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as a result of the fire, according to preliminary autopsy findings the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said.

This incident remains under investigation by La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Leland police and fire, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The Leland fire displaced several residents, bringing the community together Sunday for a clothing and toiletries drive at the Leland school. As a result, school officials said they received a capacity of clothing items.

The school, 370 N. Main St., still is accepting monetary donations and gift cards. All donations will be distributed to families equally, the school district said.