Leland school accepting donations for families displaced by fire

The Leland community is looking to help families displaced by a Saturday morning fire.

Leland School, 370 N. Main St., is accepting donations 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, of new or gently-used clothes, along with toiletries, to support the displaced families.

Additional dropoffs will be accepted during Leland school hours.

Needed are boys and girls sizes 12-14, large and extra-large, along with adult sizes small to 3x. Shoe sizes needed are 5 to 7 youth shoes and 8 to 10 adults shoes.

Several fire departments responded to the fire on Railroad Avenue, including Leland, Earlville, Somonauk, Sandwich, Shabbona and Little Rock Fox.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.