Bureau Valley earns gritty win over Eastland on Brad Bickett Appreciation Night: Saturday BCR Roundup

The Bureau Valley Storm defeated Lanark Eastland 45-42 on Brad Bickett Appreciation Night Saturday at the Storm Cellar. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 45, Eastland 42: The Storm paid homage to their former coach with a gritty, nonconference victory over the Cougars (15-7) in a Saturday matinee on Brad Bickett Appreciation Night.

Corban Chhim hit two free throws to give the Storm a 43-42 lead, then dished off to Landon Hulsing for the final basket to send the Storm to victory.

“I’m glad that we played with a lot of passion for coach Bickett,” said BV coach Jason Marquis, who played for Bickett.

Bryce Helms led the Storm (13-8) with 11 points while Elijah Endress, Chhim and Hulsing each added nine.

Bickett led the Storm to three straight third-place state finishes from 2000-02 and won eight straight regionals (1996-03), 10 overall, while posting a 15-year mark of 287-150 (.657) at BV.

The BV Boosters hosted a postgame reception with cookies and drinks in honor of Bickett in the Commons. A special video presentation of old BCR photos was on display.

Reed-Custer 48, Hall 46: The Comets outscored the Red Devils 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 40-30 lead at quarter’s end and hung on for a nonconference win in Spring Valley Saturday.

St. Bede 39, Henry 35: The Bruins won for the second day in a row, defeating the Mallards in Henry. Jake Migliorini led the Bruins with 13 points.

Orangeville-Aquin 72, LaMoille 62: The Lions got off to a slow start, falling behind 16-2 to start the game and trailed by 18 points at the end of the third quarter. They closed within six, but no closer falling in nonconference play at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille on Saturday.

Tyler Billhorn had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Bradyn Klein had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Josh Martin had 12 points with six rebounds.

Girls basketball

Princeton 59, Orion 37: The Tigresses crossed over in the Three Rivers Conference to beat the Chargers at Prouty Gym Saturday afternoon.

Camryn Driscoll had 14 points and Olivia Mattingly had 13 for PHS (15-6) with Keighley Davis and Pagie Jesse adding eight each and Miyah Fox six.

Camryn Brown led Orion (3-17) with 16 points.

Orion won the F/S game 27-26 with Riley Rauh netting 10 points for PHS.

Wrestling

Tigers second at LeRoy: Princeton landed three first-place finishes, one runner-up and seven top 6 finishes overall en route to a second-place team showing in Saturday’s LeRoy Invitational.

Champions on the day for the Tigers were Augustus Swanson (106), Casey Etheridge (165) and Cade Odell (275). Ace Christiansen took second at 138, Ian Morris was fourth at 215, Preston Arkels fifth at 157 and Eli Berlin sixth at 190.