La Salle will not livestream Jan. 22 council meeting; city awaits delivery of equipment

La Salle will not be live streaming its City council meeting Monday night, as the cameras have not been delivered, Public Information Officer Brent Bader said in an email. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle will not be livestreaming its City Council meeting Monday night, as the cameras have not yet been delivered, Public Information Officer Brent Bader said in an email.

Bader said the city will be moving forward with livestreaming the meetings on YouTube, and the cameras are expected next week.

“It’s my understanding we will be set up for livestreaming for our Monday, Feb. 8, meeting,” he said.

During its previous meeting, the council voted 7-0 to approve a $2,260 bid from the Computer Spa for hardware.