La Salle to live stream City Council meetings

La Salle city meetings soon will be live-streamed – possibly for the second meeting in January, certainly for February. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle city meetings soon will be live-streamed – possibly for the second meeting in January, certainly for February.

The City Council voted 7-0 Monday to accept a $2,260 bid from the Computer Spa for hardware needed to video record (meetings already are audio recorded) meetings, which can be viewed on a YouTube channel to be created.

At its previous meeting, resident said during public comment the council needs to decide whether streaming its meetings is in the best interest of the town, adding many residents were finding out about grants and other projects the next day.