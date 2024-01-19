Sterling trucker charged in fatal Marseilles crash

A Sterling man could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted of a DUI of a drug charge following a crash that killed a Leland woman last summer on Interstate 80.

Joshua Muntean, 48, was charged Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court with aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony with an extended sentencing range of three to 14 years and a limited shot at probation.

He also was charged with operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence, a Class 4 felony carrying a one- to three-year sentence.

In an updated filing, Muntean is alleged to have driven a Mack truck while under the influence of a drug or drugs Aug. 18 near Marseilles.

The resulting crash killed Joyce A. Riskedal, 54, of Leland, whose sport-utility vehicle collided with Muntean’s semitrailer and a second vehicle before her SUV overturned.

The filing of a felony charge comes about five months after the crash, which is not uncommon in drug-related fatalities. Investigators can wait weeks or longer for accident reconstructions and the results of drug tests.

Muntean will appear Feb. 5 before La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia. As of Friday, prosecutors had not filed a petition seeking to detain Muntean in the La Salle County Jail, and an attorney had not yet entered an appearance on Muntean’s behalf.

Reached by telephone Friday, Muntean said he has been in contact with attorneys but otherwise had no comment.