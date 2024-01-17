Somonauk/Leland girls, Fieldcrest boys notch Tuesday tournament victories: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 29, Earlville 21: In the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament hosted by Indian Creek on Tuesday, Madyson Olson had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 4 Bobcats thanks to a decisive 13-0, fourth-quarter run.

“Shooting tonight was as cold as the temperature outside, but I am very happy with girls’ effort to grind out a win,” Bobcats coach Jason Zaleski said.

Somonauk/Leland was led by a nine-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist effort from Abby Hohmann. Kiley Mason (eight points, five rebounds) and Haley McCoy (five assists) also paced the Bobcats, who advance to face top-seeded Serena at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Natalie Hall contributed three points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Earlville, which will play in the consolation final at 5 p.m. Friday.

Boys basketball

Earlville 61, Somonauk 48: At Somonauk, Griffin Cook recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference contest.

Adam Waite had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Earlville (17-1, 5-0 LTC), while Trenton Fruit scored 13 points.

Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 33: At the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Jozia Johnson scored 17 points as the No. 2-seeded Knights rolled to a quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Hornets.

Eddie Lorton contributed 13 points for Fieldcrest, which advances to play No. 3 Tri-Valley in a semifinal Friday in Bloomington.

Tri-Valley 60, Flanagan-Cornell 45: At the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, the Falcons fell to the consolation bracket with the loss to the Vikings.