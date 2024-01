Oglesby Union Church, 100 E. Walnut St., will host free six-week fitness course called The Daniel Plan, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Oglesby Union Church, 100 E. Walnut St., will host a free, six-week fitness course called the Daniel Plan beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Daniel Plan is a biblical approach to food and fitness and designed to help people focus on their faith as they control their food intake and improve their fitness.

For information, call or text Pastor Bill Jacobsen at 815-228-6717.