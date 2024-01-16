Ottawa baker Anthony Graham reaches quarterfinals in national baking competition

Anthony Graham, of Ottawa, has qualified as a quarterfinalist in The Greatest Baker competition – a contest featuring the best bakers from across the United States. (Photo provided by Anthony Graham)

Anthony Graham, of Ottawa, has qualified as a quarterfinalist in The Greatest Baker competition – a contest featuring the best bakers from across the United States.

Graham took first place in his group.

“I didn’t think I would make it this far. Then they emailed me and said ‘Guess what? You made it.’ I was so happy. I was like wow I might make it all the way through.” — Anthony Graham, of Ottawa, quarterfinalist in The Greatest Baker competition

“It was exciting,” he said. “At first I was bouncing all over the place, I didn’t think I would make it this far. Then they emailed me and said ‘Guess what? You made it.’ I was so happy. I was like wow I might make it all the way through.”

Graham said he has been baking for about eight years and started baking as a way to unwind after a busy work week, but became passionate about the baking process over time.

“It just started as something to get away from a day of craziness at the hospital,” he said. “I just had fun with it.”

He said if he wins the competition, he hopes to open a bakery selling everything from cheesecake to cupcakes, pies and cake.

“Right now I just sell to friends and family and people at work,” he said. “I make money off to the side, but not enough to support myself besides my normal job.”

Graham obtained his cake decorating certification at Joliet Junior College and his certification in Culinary Arts from IAP Illinois Career College. He previously worked in the kitchen as a cook at Stonecroft Village in Mendota, where he was well known for his baking creations before working at Ottawa Hospital.

“Anthony was a very important employee while he was here,” Megan Lock, said executive director of StoneCroft Village. “To both the residents and the other employees. We always knew when he baked. The cakes, the desserts or anything it was always very thorough and it always tasted great.”

Graham said he enjoys experimenting with new techniques and discovering ways to push his baking skills forward. For the past few years, he has been perfecting his cheesecake recipe.

“My cheesecakes are my favorite thing to make,” he said.

Graham said his recipe has no eggs. He just keeps it simple cream cheese, heavy cream and vanilla. He then adds the flavor or topping for the type of cheesecake.

“I’ve been playing around with it for a good couple of years,” he said. “Because I first started out with regular store-bought whipped cream- that wasn’t working. So, I made my own. I needed more fat content. I’m trying to get it just right.”

He said for the holiday he made a cranberry cheesecake with fresh cranberries inside and then made a fresh cranberry sauce as a topping.

Elephant cake decorated and baked by Graham. (Provided by Anthony Graham)

Lock said Graham has already made a name for himself in the community.

“We have a mutual friend she orders all her cakes through him,” she said. “He is very well known for his cakes and the effort he puts behind them as well.”

Graham’s photo portfolio showcases his range of cakes, cheesecake and cupcakes.

The winner of The Greatest Baker competition receives $10,000 and will be featured in the “Bake From Scratch” magazine, a global artisan food and cooking magazine that celebrates the world of baking. Winners also will meet Buddy Valastro, known as the “Cake Boss,” a pastry chef and TV personality, and can attend an exclusive workshop with the Boss himself.

To vote for Anthony, visit https://greatestbaker.com/2023/anthony-graham

Voting is open to Thursday, Jan. 18. Voters can vote free daily or pay for additional votes. The contest proceeds support the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide and to fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research.

Graham is the second baker in La Salle County to make it this far in the competition. Anna Harmon, Millstone Bakery head baker in La Salle, has qualified as a quarterfinalist in The Greatest Baker competition