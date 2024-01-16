La Salle County board member files objection to remove President Joe Biden from Illinois ballot

La Salle County Board Member Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk, joined Timothy Conrad, in a petition, saying President Joe Biden didn’t use an Illinois notary on his statement of candidacy as required by the Illinois Election Code. She is requesting his name be removed from the primary ballot. (Scott Anderson)

A La Salle County board member filed an objection challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s nomination papers in Illinois.

Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk, joined Timothy Conrad, in a petition, saying Biden didn’t use an Illinois notary on his statement of candidacy as she said is required by the Illinois Election Code.

In the objection, Findley-Smith and Conrad said Biden used David E. Kalbaugh, a notary commissioned in the District of Columbia.

Findley-Smith said she will have a hearing date at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Springfield.

Findley-Smith and Conrad are requesting Biden’s name be removed from the Illinois ballot for the Democratic nomination for president in the March 19 primary election.

Along with serving on the La Salle County Board, Findley-Smith is an organizer for La Salle County YANA! (You are Not Alone).

The deadline to file objections was last Friday. Three objections were filed last week against Biden, including Findley-Smith’s. Former U.S. Senate candidate Peggy Hubbard filed one of them.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump’s candidacies for the Republican nomination for president also have been challenged in Illinois. Trump was removed from the Republican primary ballot in Maine and Colorado, according to the Associated Press.