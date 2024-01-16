Bureau County property transfers: December 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Dec. 1-15, 2023, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse.

Dec. 1, 2023

Billie and Lucio Olivares to Brian and Elizabeth Rimkus, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 134 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $128,000.

Dec. 4, 2023

Waite Family Revocable Living Trust and Marie Waite (tr) to JNL Property Management LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Block 24 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $175,000.

Sharon Sarff to Clay Stuepfert, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in LaMoille Township, $110,000.

Amber Biddix (ex) and Ronald Wooden (decd) to Sergio and Yury Cano, executor deed, parts of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $95,000.

Brett and Sandra Hall to Jay and Julie Loftus, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Diekemper Condominium in Princeton, $175,000.

Christopher Wilson to William Nichols, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Indiantown Township, $460,000.

Darri Dimmig (tr), Julie Dimmig (tr), Darri Dimming Trust and Julie Dimmig Trust to Richard Birkey (tr) and Richard Birkey Trust, Lots 19, 25 and 26 in Charter Hill Estates, Sec. 17-16-9 in Princeton, $595,000.

Dec. 5, 2023

Debra Wendt to Marion and Robert Hopper, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Arispie Township, $134,406.

MCC Network Services LLC to Jet Stream Investments LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 34 in Princeton, $27,500.

Dec. 7, 2023

Janice Lauwers (tr), Janice Lauwers Trust, Charles Peterson (tr) and Charles Peterson Trust to Brandner Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 15 in Hall Township, $195,000.

Janice Lauwers (tr), Janice Lauwers Trust, Charles Peterson (tr) and Charles Peterson Trust to JES Ladd Land V LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 15 in Hall Township, $2,032,000.

Robert Hensel (decd) and William Hensel (ex) to Amanda and Ronald Schoff, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $748,000.

J Rayne LLC to Ada and Paulo Carrillo, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Ohio Township, $50,000.

SV Development Group Inc. to Gregory and Tammy Campbell, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Wolfer’s Grove Subdivision Phase I in Spring Valley, $311,287.68.

Gregory and Tammy Campbell to Sandra Schultz, warranty deed, parts of Wilfer’s Grove Subdivision in Phase I in Spring Valley, $332,500.

Dec. 8, 2023

Janice Lauwers (tr), Janice Lauwers Trust, Charles Peterson (tr) and Charles Peterson Trust to Louis Budnick Jr., trustees’ deed, part of Section 22 in Hall Township, $2,186,700.

2007 Clenan Trust, Melissa Sims (tr) and Nancy Sims to Kristyn Bettner, trustees’ deed, parts of Lots 64 and 65 in Tiskilwa, $172,000.

Dec. 11, 2023

Debra Turczyn to Helen and Robert Moore, warranty deed, parts of Lot 1 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $212,000.

Dec. 13, 2023

Joanne Stoner to Gloria Macias, warranty deed, Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Block 107 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $83,000.

Carmen and Jose Guzman to Francisco and Jorge Mendez, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 2 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $30,000.

Franklyn Rogers to Haley Foster, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 20 in Ohio, $75,000.

Dec. 14, 2023

Kenneth Bramer and Donna Millard to Daniel and Helen Conner, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Walnut Grove Subdivision in Walnut, $145,000.

Juli Irizarry to Luke Becker, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Berlin Township, $166,000.

Jeffrey Stevenson to Steven Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Westfield Township, $1,945,454.

Curtis Thompson to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 71 and part of Lot 72 in Princeton, $162,000.

Joseph Miller to Joanne and Timothy Bennett, warranty deed, part of Section 29 and part of Section 30 in Neponset Township, $134,500.

Dec. 15, 2023

Larry Black Living Trust, Rita Black Living Trust, Corey Black (tr), Larry Black (tr), Julie Hernandez (tr) and Madsen Family Revocable Trust to James McCune, trustees’ deed, part of Section 4 and parts of Section 3 in Mineral Township, $2,793,143.

Larry Black Living Trust, Rita Black Living Trust, Corey Black (tr), Larry Black (tr), Julie Hernandez (tr) and Madsen Family Revocable Trust to Jeffrey and Melissa Hochstatter, trustees’ deed, part of Section 4 in Mineral Township, $201,885.

Tyler Bird to Katelyn Matznick and Matthew Siebert, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Block 6 in Ohio, $125,500.

D Joel Quiram (POA) and Patricia Quiram to Gina Nelson, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Prouty Subdivision in Princeton, $200,000.

Richard Stauter (decd), Michael Stauter (ex) and Stacy Wynn (ex) to Alexis Vance, executor deed, Lot 8, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $89,500.