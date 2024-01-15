Closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, neighboring counties: January 16, 2024

The following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties as a result of wind chill advisories.
To report a closure: Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com
Schools
DePue Unit School District, no school Tuesday.
Flanagan-Cornell Unit School District, e-learning day Tuesday.
La Salle-Peru High School, no school Tuesday.
Putnam County schools, no school Tuesday. Activities and practices canceled.
Streator Elementary, e-learning day Tuesday.