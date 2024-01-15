January 15, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, neighboring counties: January 16, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
A excavator plows a large amount of snow off of 2nd Street on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 downtown La Salle.

The following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties as a result of wind chill advisories. (Scott Anderson)

The following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties as a result of wind chill advisories.

To report a closure: Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com

Schools

DePue Unit School District, no school Tuesday.

Flanagan-Cornell Unit School District, e-learning day Tuesday.

La Salle-Peru High School, no school Tuesday.

Putnam County schools, no school Tuesday. Activities and practices canceled.

Streator Elementary, e-learning day Tuesday.