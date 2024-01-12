La Salle County court canceled as government offices close

The La Salle County Governmental Complex and offices are closed Friday, Jan. 12, including all court activities. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The La Salle County Governmental Complex and offices are closed Friday, Jan. 12, including all court activities.

The decision was made as a result of the blowing snow.

During this snowstorm, essential services including the highway department, public safety departments, the nursing home and other 24 hour departments will continue to operate. Normal county departmental functions are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

Per the La Salle County Circuit Clerk’s website, if you were scheduled to have court Friday, you will receive a notice in the mail with a new court date.

Several other governmental entities closed Friday.

[ Closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for Jan. 12, 2024 ]