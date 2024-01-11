Boys basketball: Bureau Valley, Spring Valley to play for SRC titles

MENDOTA - Bureau Valley and Spring Valley will play for SRC championships in the junior high boys basketball tournament at Northbrook School in Mendota today.

Top-seed Bureau Valley will meet No. 2 Ottawa for the 7th-grade title at 6:30 p.m. The Storm beat No. 5 Peru 27-18 while the Rams topped No. 4 Streator 33-21 in Wednesday’s semifinals.

No. 2 Spring Valley JFK punched its ticket for today’s 8th-grade title game at 7:30 p.m. vs. No. 1 LaSalle Lincoln with a 44-40 win over No. 2 Princeton Logan. The Lynx beat No. 4 Ottawa 45-35.

In third-place games, Peru and Streator will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the 7th grade while Logan will meet Ottawa in the 8th grade at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

7th grade

No. 1 Bureau Valley 36, No. 8 Mendota 16

No. 2 Ottawa 36, No. 7 LaSalle 21

No. 5 Peru 30, No. 4 Princeton 24

No. 6 Streator 41, No. 3 Spring Valley 25

8th grade

No. 1 LaSalle 60, No. 8 Bureau Valley 25

No. 4 Ottawa 51, No. 5 Mendota 35

No. 2 Princeton 38, No. 7 Peru 26

No. 3 Spring Valley 53, No. 6 Streator 45